Augusta leaders see cyber facility as “transforming”

(AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta officials are applauding becoming the cyber city of the south.

As we told you yesterday Governor Deal announcing a new 50 million dollar Cyber security center to be built at the gold and gardens property next to Augusta University’s Riverfront Campus. This will be a skyline changer downtown, as a new six story tall high-tech facility will soon be taking shape.

“This will certainly add to the number of people working here everyday as well as certainly the number of visitors I think it’s wonderful that it coincides with the hotel developments that were announced for the last few months so we see ourselves as really transforming into the type of metropolitan area that we have to be in order to sustain growth,” says City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

“Jackson says at this point she doesn’t know what types of city measures will be needed to get the project off the ground, but expects to be in contract with the state to see if anything will be requested from the city.