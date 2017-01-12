Augusta seeing savings on vehicle maintenance

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is paying less this year to take care of it’s city cars.

As we exclusively reported yesterday city leaders will be examining whether it would be cheaper to create a city garage instead of hiring a private firm to do the work.

Last year the city paid the company three point one million dollars, some of the fee is based on number of vehicles it has in the fleet.

However this year contract is 167 thousand dollar’s less because some underused vehicles were parked.

“That’s correct five percent we liquidated out asset base brought some of those vehicles off the current contract so we are assuming a five percent immediate savings,” said Takiyah Douse, Augusta’s Director of Central Services

The city has signed a one year deal with the private company to allow officials time to study whether it would be better for taxpayers have the city take over maintenance of the fleet.