Chargers announce they’re moving to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation’s second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades.

Team chairman Dean Spanos made the announcement today in a letter posted on the Chargers’ Twitter account.

The Chargers’ decision to move comes less than three months after San Diego voters resoundingly rejected a team-sponsored measure asking for $1.15 billion in increased hotel taxes to help fund a $1.8 billion downtown stadium and convention center.

San Diego could become a tenant in the stadium being built in Inglewood for the Rams if the Chargers exercise that option. If not, the Oakland Raiders would have the option to join the Rams in the L.A. area, though Raiders owner Mark Davis has indicated his intention to seek a move to Las Vegas.