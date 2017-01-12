City looking into oil leak in the Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The city is investigating how a large amount of oil ended up in the Augusta canal.

Wednesday evening, the Savannah Riverkeeper got a call about an oil sheen on the water.

Thursday, city crews slowed down the flow of the canal so they could determine where the oil was coming from.

The engineering department is looking at stormwater drains along the canal.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says she’s concerned because this has happened several times in the last couple of years.

“My personal opinion is that we’re looking for an auto shop or a food place that cooks with oil that maybe doesn’t want to pay for that and is pouring it into the storm drains,” she said.

Augusta Utilities is using ground water as its water source for the time being.

If you know anyone who is illegally dumping oil into stormwater drains, call the engineering department.