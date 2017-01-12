Columbia County to host Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will again be holding a Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy, this Spring.

The classes begin Thursday, March 9th.

Participants will be given an insight to the everyday operations of the Sheriff’s Office as well as firearms training, which will include live fire on the Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range.

The course is offered each Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.for 10 weeks

It’s open to Columbia County residents 18 years of age and older.

Those interested in attending can contact the Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division at 541-2856 or download an application HERE.