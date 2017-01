North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – Construction has started on the Project Jackson site.

Crews are clearing the land and laying the groundwork for all of the infrastructure related to the more than $200 million dollar project.

Work has not yet started on the baseball stadium, or any other major components of the project.

Council still needs to approve the final reading of the master development agreement before that can happen.

City leaders say that could happen in the next couple of weeks.