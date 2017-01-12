Ribbon cutting to be held for phase 1 of Augusta’s new downtown streetscape

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Parts of downtown Augusta are starting to look a little different.

Thursday morning, a ribbon cutting will be held for Phase 1 of the streetscape project at Broad Street and James Brown Boulevard.

“We felt like this was a very important project with everything that’s going on in the Laney-Walker area, in the neighborhoods and 9th Street. James Brown Boulevard became a major gateway several years ago with the completion of the courthouse, the new library, the completion of the T-center, the convention center and the parking deck,” said Margaret Woodard, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority.

The overall plan includes connecting the Laney-Walker Bethlehem neighborhood with downtown.

It also includes improvements on Telfair Street, such as adding new sidewalks, historic lighting and decorative paving.

Phase 1 took a little under two years to complete and cost about $812,000. The funds came from a grant by the Department of Transportation and the city of Augusta matched it with $162,000.

The focus of Phase 2 will include improvements from Twiggs Circle to Walton Way.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting will be held at 10am in front of Rhodes Variety Shop on Broad Street.