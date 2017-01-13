38th Annual Augusta Futurity rounds up money for local charities

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Some of the top horses and their riders from across the country are making their way to the Garden City.

The 38th annual Augusta Futurity kicks off this weekend at the James Brown Arena.

It’s the largest horse cutting competition east of the Mississippi River.

Over the years, the crowds and the prize money have grown and it brings with it a bigger impact on the local economy.

Sherry Fulmer, Operations manger of the futurity says the futurity always brings money to the city of Augusta and impacts local charities.

“I just can’t tell you how many ways the businesses that are involved here. You’ll see signs and banners going up this week, all of those are bought locally here. We’re buying horse feed and the things we’re doing here impact the community far and above just this week.” Fulmer said.

Saturday there will be a bull riding competition with all proceeds going towards the USC of Aiken baseball team and the Golden Harvest food bank.

For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.