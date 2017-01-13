Anna Aligood helps you reduce anxiety with food

Anna Aligood and Ana tell you about some foods that can help reduce your anxiety.

More About Anna Aligood:

Anna manages and writes for charmedwellness.com, a health and fitness blog. She also serves as a marketing strategist at Augusta University Health, where she manages and contributes to the health system’s quarterly consumer magazine and blog, augustahealth.org/blog, and develops and implements audience-based and research-driven marketing plans for various service lines. Anna holds a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in communication, with concentrations in health communication and public and media relations. Before moving to Augusta in 2014, she worked on national and federal health campaigns, including the successful tobacco youth prevention campaign, truth®, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s recommendation statement release process. In her spare time, she enjoys teaching cycle classes and running in races; you may even catch her sharing her own healthy recipes on WJBF’s Good Morning Augusta!