ARC boys, Cross Creek girls stay perfect in region play

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The ARC boys and Cross Creek girls basketball teams picked up big wins on Friday to stay perfect in region play.

The Lady Razorbacks defeated ARC 65-44 to improve to 15-4, 4-0 in the region. Jasmine Robinson scored 31 of ARC’s 44 points, while KymMya Thomas and Alana Davis each scored 19 to lead Cross Creek.

The ARC boys jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead and cruised to a 63-36 win to improve to 16-3, 4-0 in the region. Moses Williams led the way with 18 points, while Jason Weaver added 17.