ARC boys, Cross Creek girls stay perfect in region play

zach By Published:
arc-vs-cross-creek

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The ARC boys and Cross Creek girls basketball teams picked up big wins on Friday to stay perfect in region play.

The Lady Razorbacks defeated ARC 65-44 to improve to 15-4, 4-0 in the region. Jasmine Robinson scored 31 of ARC’s 44 points, while KymMya Thomas and Alana Davis each scored 19 to lead Cross Creek.

The ARC boys jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead and cruised to a 63-36 win to improve to 16-3, 4-0 in the region. Moses Williams led the way with 18 points, while Jason Weaver added 17.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s