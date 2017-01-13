Marking historic home a hit

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) They were cementing history in Augusta and marking its place.

‘It’s really cool I’m excited that it’s finally in the ground,” said Tara Conway of the Ty Cobb Marker Committee.

What’s in the ground is a Ty Cobb historical marker in front of what was his house on Williams Street.

“I don’t think people realize how long her lived here it was during his baseball career he married an Augusta girl raised his Children here it’s time,” said Conway.

5 years have passed since the Cobb’s moved out, in the meantime Beverly Ford moved in

“We moved here in 1989 and people will stop by that knew the Cobb family or relatives so we’ve learned a lot,” said Ford.

And you can learn about Cobb inside the house there’s these old photos of The Georgia peach

And some baseball artifacts.

“Look at this photo from 1924 of Ty and family sitting on the front porch of the house, and another one a few years later

“When you moved in 29 years ago 1989 you didn’t have a stash of Ty Cobb stuff.”

“Nothing as all except the deed nothing except for the copy the deed,” said Ford.

And now to let the world know, the Ty Cobb was here the marker.

But having a Ty Cobb historical marker in your front law that might not be in everybody’s line up if Beverly didn’t go along this idea was out at home. .

“Oh absolutely Beverly has been supportive very happy to have it I think it’s important,” said Conway.

He called the Garden City home, and this marker will make sure the city’s Ty Cobb history stays safe.

Out There somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.