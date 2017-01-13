Public Defenders set up in new shop

(AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The long awaited move for an Augusta legal office is finally here.

The 56 employees of the Public Defender’s office are now situated in their new space at the old library on Greene Street.

Their old building on Taylor Street came under fire after it was found to be infested with mold and roaches.

Office staff didn’t want to comment, on their new five million dollar space because the official dedication hasn’t taken place yet.

The building will be called the William H Mays Public Defender’s office in honor of former commissioner Willie Mays.