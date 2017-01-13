Suspicious devices found in New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman spoke with a homeowner who says her child founnd what looks like a pipe bomb in their yard yesterday.

She says her child picked it up and threw it across the street and its a miracle that it didn’t blow up in her child’s hand.

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County law enforcement and SLED are currently investigating a number of suspicious devices discovered in New Ellenton.

On Thursday, the New Ellenton Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Old Whiskey Road and Sabra Avenue.

Once at the scene they uncovered some suspicious devices. SLED’s bomb squad was dispatched to the area around 12:30 am.

Captain Abdullah says 2 suspicious devices were found.

At this time, Aiken County investigators do not know exactly what they are. They’ve said that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Captain Abdullah also said investigators are at the scene of another suspicious device near Whiskey Road and Cherryvale Ave.

More information is forthcoming.