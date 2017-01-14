Dr. Martin Luther King events happening in the CSRA

GEORGIA-CAROLINA – The Allendale County African-American Culture Center will host its 6th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Unity March, Saturday.

It begins at 12:30 p.m. in front of Simpson United Methodist Church on East Flat Street.

Transportation will be provided for anyone unable to walk the entire Unity March route.

Also, the NAACP chapter of Augusta will host the 2017 Martin Luther King parade, Saturday.

Line up begins at the Dyess Park Community Center on James Brown Boulevard.

The route will travel along Wrightsboro Road and circle back to the John H. Ruffin Court House parking lot on James Brown Boulevard.

High school bands, dance groups and churches will be part of the event.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m.