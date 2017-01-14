Team South Carolina wins Border Bowl IV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Team South Carolina held on for a 22-20 victory over Team Georgia in Border Bowl IV.

South Aiken’s Tancey Richardson was named offensive MVP after tallying 202 all-purpose yards, while Aiken’s Kendrick Sanders earned defensive MVP honors after coming up with an interception late in the fourth quarter. Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Jamari Dunbar also had a huge day with three rushing touchdowns.

Grovetown wide receiver Justin Gibbs finished with 116 yards and a touchdown to lead Team Georgia.

With the victory, Team South Carolina tied the all-time series at 2-2.

Check out the video for highlights and to hear from Richardson, Sanders and Team South Carolina head coach Antwaun Hillary.