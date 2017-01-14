Teen dies in Aiken County car accident after police chase

AIKEN COUNTY, S. C. – A teen is dead after a single car accident, Friday night.

The Aiken County deputy coroner says 16-year old NyZarria Kitchings of Tabernacle Road in Salley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hollow Creek Road near John Nunn Hwy.

Police say Kitchings was the passenger in a 1999 Toyota driven by Willie Albert Seawright Jr.

Investigators say Seawright was fleeing from a Salley Police Department officer when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

According to the deputy coroner, Kitchings was not wearing a seat belt.

Seawright was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.

An autopsy will be scheduled in Newberry to determine Kitchings’ exact cause of death.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Salley Police Department are investigating.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.