Tuskegee Airmen documentary to air on WJBF Sunday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend, we are shining a spotlight on some national heroes.

The Tuskegee Airmen.

They were a group of African-American military pilots who fought during World War II.

The group included pilots, navigators, instructors and all the personnel who kept the planes in the air, including women.

There are less than 200 personnel still living, which is why a local production company is helping to tell their stories in a new documentary.

“In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen” airs Sunday at 1:00 p.m. right here on WJBF NewsChannel 6.