Tuskegee Airmen documentary to air on WJBF Sunday

mike-miller By Published:
Tuskegee Airmen

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend, we are shining a spotlight on some national heroes.

The Tuskegee Airmen.

They were a group of African-American military pilots who fought during World War II.

The group included pilots, navigators, instructors and all the personnel who kept the planes in the air, including women.

There are less than 200 personnel still living, which is why a local production company is helping to tell their stories in a new documentary.

“In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen” airs Sunday at 1:00 p.m. right here on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s