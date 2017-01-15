Community honors Martin Luther King Jr. at North Augusta Church

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- People from all over the CSRA attended a special service at Hammond Grove World Power Ministry to remember Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy Sunday night.

“I am just impressed with how the community came out,” said Tonya Bradburn, an associate minister at Hammond Grove. “We had the mayor here of Aiken, Mayor Osbon. We had the mayor here from North Augusta, Mayor Jones, who was a part, also pastors from North Augusta, and everyone coming together to make this such a wonderful program.”

The evening also featured performances from the Augusta Chorale as well as Footprints of Praise dance group from Hephzibah, Ga. and Masterful Mime.

The service was capped with a sermon by Rev. Frederick Favors of Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson, Ga..

“The service was great,” said Tony Boyer, who is a member at Springfield Baptist. “It gives us a time to come together to be united in love and realize what Dr. King stood for, and what his march was all about.”

The theme of the evening was “One Nation Under God.”

“I thought that would be such a beautiful thing to bring for such an occasion for a man who stood for equality and love for all,” Bradburn said. “To remind us that it doesn’t matter who’s in office. It doesn’t matter what goes on around us…that we need to show love to one another, and our brother and sister as we meet, and realize that we are truly one nation under God.”

This was the sixth year Hammond Grove has hosted this community event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.