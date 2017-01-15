Crowne Plaza named as Project Jackson hotel in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — An upscale hotel chain could be coming to North Augusta as a part of Project Jackson.

New city documents name “Crowne Plaza” as the hotel in the more than $200 million riverfront development.

Crowne Plaza is a brand of the InterContinental Hotels Group, which includes Holiday Inn hotels.

The chain already has locations in Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina.

The North Augusta plans calls for 180 rooms and for it to be completed by the end of 2018.

City council will meet Tuesday night for a special-called meeting to approve the 2nd reading of Project Jackson’s Master Development Agreement.

Project Jackson will need a 3rd reading for final approval.

