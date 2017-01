NEW YORK, N.Y. – Today, January 15, 2017, marks 8 years since a plane landed in the Hudson River.

U.S. Airways flight 1549 went down in 2009 with 155 people on board.

Several birds flew into the plane’s engines after taking off from the La Guardia Airport, causing Captain Sully Sullenberger to make the emergency landing.

All 155 passengers on board survived.

The movie,”Sully,” is based on the incident and debuted back in September.