Justin Thomas sets new PGA Tour 72-hole record, wins second straight tournament

COURTESY: AP Photo/Marco Garcia
COURTESY: AP Photo/Marco Garcia

HONOLULU (AP) – Challenged only by the record book, Justin Thomas won the Sony Open on Sunday with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history.

Thomas capped off a week at Waialae that began with a 59 and ended with his second straight victory. He closed with a 5-under 65 to set the record at 253. Tommy Armour III shot 254 at the 2003 Texas Open.

Thomas began the final round with a seven-shot lead, and no one got closer than five all day.

The 23-year-old from Kentucky became the first player since Ernie Els in 2003 to win both Hawaii events, and he won for the third time in his last five tournaments worldwide.

He won by seven shots over Justin Rose.

