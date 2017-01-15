Martin Luther King history center free admission

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta History Center will have free admission and programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Officials said they’re organizing several free programs at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead, and at the affiliated Margaret Mitchell House in midtown Atlanta.

The history center said in a statement that its programming on Monday is intended to engage visitors on subjects from Civil War slavery to civil rights movement-sparked integration.

Both the Atlanta History Center and the Margaret Mitchell House will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.