New Year, New You; Tips to kick off a healthy diet in the new year.

GEORGIA-CAROLINA- It’s a new year and that means you may be working on a new you.

If you are looking for a way to whittle down your waistline, Health and Wellness Blogger Anna Aligood shares tips on how to make safe and tasty food swaps.

Those tips include:

1. When shopping for groceries, stick to shopping the perimeter of the store as much as you can.

2. Keep your fridge stocked with healthy food and make sure that you have healthy snacks on hand at all times.

3. Prep your meals for the week to save time and take the guesswork out of healthy eating.

4. Focus on making healthy swaps, because:

a. All of those small changes add up to a big change; and

b. This is a lifestyle and, therefore, it needs to be sustainable over time.

5. Be accountable. You can use an app and be with people who support you and your goals.

You can also check out Anna’s blog at http://www.charmedwellness.com.