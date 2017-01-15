Several events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
GEORGIA-CAROLINA – There are events taking place to remember the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sunday, North Augusta is celebrating the birth of Doctor Martin Luther King at Hammond Grove Baptist Church.

The congregation is located off Five Notch Road.

McDuffie County Commissioner, Reverend Fredrick Favors will be the guest speaker.

The Augusta Chorale will also perform.

This year’s theme is “One Nation under God.”

The ceremony begins at 5 p.m.

Also, Emanuel County will also have a service in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King.

It is at the Saint Phillips Missionary Baptist Church.

This year’s theme is “From Poverty to Prosperity.”

It begins at 6 p.m., Sunday.

The annual King Day Parade is Monday at 1 p.m. in Swainsboro.

