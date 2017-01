AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis marks January 13, 2017, as “Jane Elliot Day” in Augusta.

Jane Elliot is an anti-racism activist and diversity educator.

Also famously known for the “Blue Eyes, Brown Eyes” discrimination experiment.

Immediately after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, Ms. Elliot made her voice heard for almost 50 years.

Elliot spoke at Paine College’s MLK celebration, where the Mayor presented her with an award for her achievements.