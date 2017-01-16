Augusta dominates Young Harris for sixth consecutive victory

Courtesy: Augusta Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Augusta University men’s basketball squad took down the Young Harris Mountain Lions 90-58 on Monday in Christenberry Fieldhouse for their sixth consecutive Peach Belt Conference victory. Augusta entered the game leading the PBC East Division and Young Harris at the top of the west.

Augusta (13-3, 6-2 PBC) shot 50 percent from the floor and held Young Harris (11-5, 5-2 PBC) to 44 percent shooting. The Jags outrebounded YHC 36-31 and only had seven turnovers to their 16 as they led by as much as 33 in the second half.

The top-two point leaders in the Peach Belt squared off in Augusta senior Keshun Sherrill and YHC senior C.J. Wilson. Sherrill shined with a game 16 points, while Wilson was held to 11 points.

Junior Kyle Doyle score 15 with six rebounds, sophomore Tyvez Monroe made four threes and had 14 points, and sophomore Aaron Byrd shined with 12 points.

Sherrill leads the league in points, points per game, free throws, free-free throw percentage, and is second in field-goal percentage, and third in three pointers. Wilson leads the Mountain Lions and the PBC in assists and is second in total points and third in free throws.

Augusta led 10-4 to open the game and a put-back basket from Doyle put them up by 10 with 9:15 in the first. Back-to-back treys from YHC’s Ben Waterhouse and Wilson made the game 30-23, but the Jags remained ahead and led 39-30 at the end of the opening half.

In the first four minutes of the second, the Jags built a 48-32 lead off back-to-back three pointers from Monroe. The fifth deep ball from Augusta lifted the Jags up by 20 with 12 minutes remaining. Six minutes later, Augusta led by over 20 and strengthened the advantage to 33.

The Jaguars return to Christenberry Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for a 7:30 p.m. Peach Belt Conference game with the Flagler Saints.