AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three Catholic Bishops are calling on a Georgia District Attorney to remove the death penalty from case involving murdered priest.

Steven Murray is currently behind bars charged in the death of Father Rene Robert.

The bishops say that Father Robert supposedly had signed a “Declaration of Life”, saying, if he died in such a way, he did not want the person responsible to be put to death.

They will hold a press conference on Tuesday, January 31st.