AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta leaders don’t like the look of the area around the James Brown statue.

Mulch was put down around the statue in April after all the landscaping was removed, clearing the way for proposed enhancements.

Some city officials want to see the mulch replace with sod, to match what is in the Augusta Common across from the statue.

Leaders are set to talk about the new grass at Tuesday’s meeting.