Hundreds attend “Selma” screening followed by discussion on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Hundreds came out to watch a screening of the film “Selma” and engage in round-table discussions at the Aiken Electric Co-Op Monday night.

The South Carolina Lutheran Church began traveling around the state to these programs after the Charleston Church Shooting last June, and Church officials say Monday’s event has been the biggest one yet.

“Instead of talking so much, we listen to one another,” said Pastor Leroy Cannon of Christ Mission Lutheran Church in Columbia, S.C.

The audience watched the film “Selma,” which details the marches King led from Selma to Montgomery, AL to highlight the injustice of Jim Crow.

Those marches contributed to the passage of the Voting Rights Act, which was a key victory in the Civil Rights Movement.

“I think the response has been some honest ‘Oh my goodness…I wasn’t really aware of this history’ from the white community and ‘what can I do about it?'” said Bishop Herman Yoss of the South Carolina Senate of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Those marches happened more than 50 years ago, but the Mother Emanuel Church Shooting last June reopened old wounds for many people. At the same time, it also called many people to look for ways to help.

“We decided that one of the things that we could do to help begin a conversation, a new conversation about race and reconciliation, was to bring our communities together, watch the movie ‘Selma’ and begin to have dialogue and conversation together about how can we keep an atrocity like what happened at Mother Nine from never happening again,” Yoss said.

Since then , the Lutheran Church of South Carolina has traveled around the state, bringing ‘Selma’ and platforms for discussion to around 80 congregations.

About 14 congregations were represented in Aiken Sunday night.

“The good thing is that so many of us, so many different groups, are advocating reconciliation, coming together as a body of people, as Americans, opposed to any particular ethnicity, and working out our differences,” said Minister Walter LaVone Griffin of Pleasant Spring at Christ Mission in Columbia, S.C.

Griffin says to understand our present, we must remember our past.

Church leaders say they are planning to continue traveling around South Carolina with the program.