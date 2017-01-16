King’s dream remembered at Augusta MLK Day Observance

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) They were remembering the dream at Augusta’s MLK Day observance.

Hundreds of people packed into Trinity C-M-E Church, where The Reverend Doctor King was celebrated in words, song and prayer.

This is the 30th Annual King program in Augusta and those attending say Doctor King dream of equality for all lives on.

“Doctor King was a powerful Godly man who fought for equality for all people he was a dreamer and we don’t dream any more yet his dream is yet living after all these years,” said Pastor Angela Harden, who was attending the celebration.

Our own Kimberly Scott and Brad Means had the honor of serving as Emcees for the event.