EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Laney Wildcats got a 64-47 non-region road win over Evans on Monday.

Junior guard D’Juan Griffin scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Wildcats, while Kyle Driscoll and Will Caudill each had 11 points for Evans.

Laney improved to 11-3 on the season, while Evans fell to 6-11.