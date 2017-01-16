Local church host youth group service for MLK Day

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Belle Terrance church host first ever youth group service in honor of MLK Day.

“Today is Belle Terrance Presbyterian church youth day service in honor of MLK,” said volunteer, Marsha Moorman.

The idea for this event was to bring the youth together to make a positive change.

“Usually MLK day is kinda like a lazy day and I didn’t want it to be a lazy day, I wanted to be a service day and I said let’s start right here at our church,” said youth Director, Joy Brown.

The children split into 3 groups by age, each having different things to do before they showcased it at the end of the event. The first group making a change through song.

“The elementary school kids learned to sign language a song that will be used in our 12:30 program portion,” said youth Director, Joy Brown.

The second group made a change by giving back.

“the middle where working with manner bags with the aid foundation where they pass out bags to school aged children.

The final group of teens made a change by growing food.

“Then our high schoolers began a garden for our ministry that is here on Tuesdays,” said youth Director, Joy Brown.

The director says they exceeded the number of kids they expected, hope they’ll learn from this day and make life long changes, as Doctor King did.

“I set out for a goal and I achieved it so it looks like 2017 will be great for our belle terrs and our church youth,” said youth Director, Joy Brown.

This will become an annual event.