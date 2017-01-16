Mayor wants a fresh coat of paint on Riverwalk railings

AUGUSTA,Ga( WJBF) Augusta’s mayor says it’s time to get repairs at Riverwalk moving.

One problem area is the condition of thousands of feet fencing in the park.

The green railings are covered in splotches of white

Tuesday the mayor will request that commissioners approve the funding to get the railings painted.

“When you look at the fact that you have thousands of people who are coming into our Urban core we want to make sure at a minimum we’re cleaning it up it’s already safe we know that now these small adjustments that we’ve talked about for a year now we want to see something go ahead and tangibly get done,” said Mayor Davis.

Three months ago Commissioners directed the parks department to do maintenance work on Riverwalk between 8th and 10th street but using the departments existing budget.

City leaders are expected to get an update on -that- Tuesday.