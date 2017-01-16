USC Aiken outlasts Montevallo for fifth straight win

Courtesy: USC Aiken Athletics

AIKEN, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team earned a hard fought 83-78 victory over Montevallo Monday afternoon in a Peach Belt Conference contest.

The Pacers and Falcons are both 11-4 overall, including identical 5-3 records in the PBC.

Jalin Barnes posted a team-best 19 points to go along with five assists and a crucial block for head coach Mark Vanderslice‘s team. Mark Matthews continued his solid season with 18 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double effort. For good measure, Matthews chipped in four assists while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

Austin Grimes had a huge role in the win, netting 12 points, including burying all eight charity tosses down the stretch, in 10 minutes of work.

Henry Bolton III accounted for nine points and five assists while Paris Ballinger also chipped in nine markers. Robert Hill tallied eight points, four rebounds and a block.

Leading 9-6 early on, Matthews hit a pair of free throws and Barnes fed Hill for a thunderous dunk for a 13-6 advantage at the 14:34 mark. The Pacers continued pushing the way as Matthews found Barnes for a transition three-ball for a 10-point edge.

USC Aiken increased its margin to 15 after Ballinger and Hill made back-to-back shots prior to Matthews converting an old-fashioned three-point play. The Pacers maintained a 29-14 edge before the Falcons pulled within eight, 33-25, at the break.

The home squad embarked on a run to start the third and quickly held a 41-27 lead after Barnes found Ballinger for a three-pointer at the 18:32 mark. Moments later, Bolton III found Barnes for another shot from distance, increasing the margin to 18 at 49-31. However, Montevallo started connecting on shots, pulling within nine with just under 10 minutes to play.

With 3:22 to go, the visitors knotted the score at 70-70. At the 3:03 mark, Bolton III hit a pair of free throws, giving the home team a two-point edge. The Falcons tied it on the next possession before Hill made three-of-four attempts from the charity stripe for a 75-72 lead with 1:53 to go.

Matthews snagged a defensive rebound and Bolton III was fouled. He calmly hit both free throws for a 77-72 advantage.

Montevallo pulled within two at 78-76, but Grimes continued his perfect performance from the charity stripe.

Leading 80-78, Ballinger pulled down a rebound and was fouled. He made the second attempt for a three-point margin. On the ensuing possession, Barnes swatted away a runner in the lane. Grimes snagged the board, was fouled and made two free throws for the final margin.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 24-of-59 from the floor (40.7 percent). The team connected on nine three-point tries and was solid from the free throw line, hitting 26-of-35 (74.3 percent).

USC Aiken dished out 18 assists on 24 field goals and outscored the Falcons 24-18 off the bench.?

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they travel to Armstrong State for a 7:30 p.m., start. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.