WJBF Investigates: More than four dozen vacant properties in Downtown Augusta filling up fast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF): Major announcements in the past few months for Downtown Augusta mean changes to other businesses that have vacated smaller properties.

Many buildings are empty now, but will soon be filled.

Anyone who takes a walk or slow drive down Broad Street will see a few empty buildings, but probably not as many as we counted. More than 40 are vacant, including one that burned a long time ago.

“I truly thing those vacant buildings that you see now are projects that are in the works,” Andy Ackerman of Vander Morgan Realty told us.

The signs are prominent along Broad Street: Sold. Sold. For Lease. For Rent. Downtown Augusta businesses bring a variety of folks to the area and many may never notice the number of vacant buildings. NewsChannel 6 spent time downtown looking at how many places were boarded up, locked up and closed with nothing inside. We discovered 46 places were empty on Broad between 15th and 5th Streets, where the city’s businesses are typically booming.

“I have 1289 Broad Street, which is the former Planned Parenthood,” Ackerman told us.

He leased a building through Vander Morgan Realty in less than four months. He said the company hopes to feed off the energy coming from the newly announced Hyatt House Hotel, going in the former Capitol City Bank & Trust Company, located next door to Frog Hollow and the $50 million Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center at the old Golf and Gardens site.

“It’s going to be an upscale nightclub that is going to be coming there occupying that place,” he explained.

“As these bigger projects begin to unfold, these hotels and what not, we’re going to start to see these smaller businesses start to come in and feed off of those and fill up a lot of those vacant business. I truly thing those vacant buildings that you see now are projects that are in the works,” he said.

The more than 40 vacant properties along Broad range from the Lamar Building, which has just one empty space on the first floor, to the Capitol City Bank & Trust building and the Marion Building. The old Kress Building in the 800 block is closed. The old Woolworths is empty now, but will soon house Augusta’s new Innovation Zone. There is also that boarded up place next to Crosby’s. Ackerman told us his second building on the 1000 block of Broad will appeal to the additional folks who will occupy downtown.

He said, “Maybe a retail clothing store and a coffee shop or something along those lines.”

The United Loan business has moved and Estate Jewelry is gone too. And in the 1100 block, six empty buildings sit right next door to each other. Parker Dye, a realtor with Jordan Trotter, told us the buildings are now sold with an announcement coming soon.

Ackerman added the type of people who frequent the area might change and perhaps people from Columbia County will begin to visit more.

“Being in the real estate business and being a fan of down and a resident of the area, I could not be more excited about what’s going on in the next few months, but even more so in the next year or two,” he said.

The former Planned Parenthood site will be demolished soon and the nightclub is pushing to open the week of Masters, Ackerman added.

