A look inside the Miller Theater as it undergoes restoration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Crews have been working to bring the Miller Theater back to its ’40s Art Deco glamour with updated amenities.

NewsChannel 6 got a chance to see the progress from the inside.

“This is the most exciting time for me,” said project manager Chris Lehi of 2KM Architects. “To see how it goes from paper to…seeing the bones of the building put together.”

The Miller’s huge stage once screened movies, but soon it will be home of the Augusta Symphony Orchestra, as well as space for other artists to perform.

“So not just the symphony, but also for theater and ballet and opera,” said Joe Huff, who is vice president of the Miller Theater Board. “And really a great music hall for any kind of music, whether it’s jazz or bluegrass, country, rock-n-roll.”

But the architects are trying to maintain the building’s integrity by preserving everything they can, from the marquee, to the staircases to the lobby

The restoration is a $23 million undertaking, but its backers say it will do a lot good for downtown Augusta.

“We’ve always thought that this could be like it was once before, a theater district,” Huff said. “And the fact that our neighbor the Imperial [Theater] is right across the street, we think is a bonus.”

The building next door is also part of the project. It will hold dressing areas, restrooms, administrative space and a music institute.

The performance hall will seat about 1,300 people.

Huff says the theater should be open by late 2017 or early 2018.