Alice Cooper to play Bell Auditorium

Mike-Lepp By Published:
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shock rock legend, Alice Cooper, is coming to the Bell Auditorium.

The one-night only show will be Sunday, April 30th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10 a.m. You can order them by clicking HERE or calling 877-428-4849. You can also purchase them at the James Brown Arena Box Office.

Cooper has been performing for nearly 50 years, first gaining notoriety with the single “I’m Eighteen” in 1970.

Alice and his band would go on to pioneer the shock-rock genre for years to come with their infamous stage shows and radio hits such as “School’s Out”, “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, “Billion Dollar Babies” and the iconic “Welcome to my Nightmare”.

