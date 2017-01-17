Child rescued from chimney in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Fire and Rescue saved a young child from being stuck in a chimney on Monday.

Crews were on scene at 546 Woodlawn Street.

Firefighters removed parts of the chimney to get the girl.

Clearwater Public Safety confirmed on Twitter that firefighters rescued the girl and she did not need to go to the hospital – she has a bruised knee.

Public Safety said the girl is eight-years-old. She lived next to the vacant home where the incident occurred.

She apparently shimmied up a pole at the rear of the house and got onto the roof.

While on the roof, the girl either climbed into or fell into the chimney.

“Definitely not one of the more usual calls,” said assistance fire chief John Klinefelter.

“Obviously the crews from several stations, they stepped up and did a phenomenal job of getting her out of the chimney.

Firefighters found that the chimney did not have the usual opening inside the home, so they began meticulously chipping away at the outside of the chimney so they didn’t hurt her.

“No medical distress, uninjured. Just trapped in the chimney,” said Klinefelter.

The girl was rescued after about 35 minutes.