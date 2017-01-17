City Attorney: Marshal’s Deputies CAN make traffic stops, arrests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It appears the Richmond County Marshal’s Office may be able to make traffic stops and arrests after all.

Last month, the Georgia Sheriff’s Association wrote a letter to Marshal Ramone Lamkin saying according to state law, marshal’s deputies do not have the same power as sheriff’s deputies.

However, Lamkin responded saying since his men are certified peace officers, they are legally able to make arrests.

Now, the Augusta Law Department is weighing in.

The city attorney says when the county marshal seat was created in 1974, the marshal’s office was given the same arresting power as the sheriff’s office — meaning if you break the law in front of a marshal’s deputy, you could be pulled over and arrested.