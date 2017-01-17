City leaders question Laney Walker development effort

(AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta leaders raising questions about the direction of the city housing efforts.

Millions of dollars have been spent building new homes in the Laney Walker area..

With the houses in the Heritage pine area going for 120 to 200 thousand dollars each.

That has some commissioners saying the City housing and community Development office has not been focusing enough on providing affordable housing.

“” I think what we did was good but we got to go back and look at what we need to be doing to be affordable homes I’m not talking about 35 thousand forty thousand dollars home those days are gone I’m talking about something in the 80 to 85 thousand dollars something people really can afford and really be proud of,” says Commissioner Marion Williams

Augusta Housing and community Development Director Hawthorne Wilcher says there are 500 units in the Laney Walker area that are classified as affordable housing.

He adds the city also offers several programs aimed at assisting low and moderate income residents find housing.