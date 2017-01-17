Longtime businessman and retired Colonel running for Mayor of North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s a year of changes in leadership for the city of North Augusta.

In December, the city’s longest-serving Mayor, Lark Jones announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Longtime businessman Brett Brannon and retired Air Force Colonel Bob Pettit are vying for a chance to serve as mayor of North Augusta for the next 4 years.

If elected, Brannon plans to donate his mayor’s salary to charity… but that’s just one part of his vision for South Carolina’s riverfront.

“I have put an idea out there, that I saw used in Greenville for example,” Brannon told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “If you want to serve on one of their community boards you simply submit your credentials in.”

The North Augusta resident has taken an active role in the community when he proposed the idea of expanding the Greeneway into Downtown.

Brannon’s biggest goal is to continue the thoughtful planning process, which he strongly feels is part of North Augusta’s successful development.

“I think allowing our community to continue to grow but in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Brannon.

Listen, learn and lead is how Pettit plans to improve North Augusta.

If he becomes Mayor he plans to open the lines of communication between city leaders and the people they serve.

“I want to listen to what people have to say. I want to learn from their perspective on things. Then come to the right decision and lead the action to get it done.” Pettit told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Pettit says updating the city’s comprehensive plan is necessary to establish a vision for North Augusta.

The New Jersey native says people can trust him to do the right thing, because he’s already taken an active role in local government.

“I noticed that the council members and the city staff was provided with a thick notebook of backup documentation,” Pettit said. “I took it upon myself and made the effort and got the backup documentation available to everybody on the website.”

At this time, the Mayor’s position is part-time.

However, both candidates say that they don’t feel it should be a full-time job, but they do have the time to invest into the job.

Three city council seats are also up for grabs.

Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and David McGhee are running for re-election. Newcomer Tony Carr is vying for a council seat as well.

The primary election is on February 7, 2017.

The General Election is on April 25, 2017.