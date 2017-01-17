Making your home safe for aging loved ones

Television Park– What do you do when you -don’t- need housing options… you just need a little help living at home?

Families should begin researching local elderly care services -before- the need becomes urgent. And that’s where services like Family Care, Inc. come in to play. Claire W. Russell is the President and CEO of the private homecare and consulting company that has served eastern Georgia for more than 20 years.

She also owns five Adult Daycare Centers: The Homeplace Adult Daycare Centers and the Gilead Adult Daycare.

Through her companies she cares for hundreds of elderly and disabled Georgians on a daily basis. Contact Family Care, Inc. at 1-800-791-5156.