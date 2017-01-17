Missing Irish Traveler teen and baby now in state custody

Related Coverage DSS looking for two missing from Murphy Village

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A missing Irish Traveler teen and her infant are now in the states custody.

The Aiken County Sheriffs Office has been searching for 15-year-old Rosie Mulholland and her 11-month-old daughter, Saylor since October.

Investigators say the girls were found and turned over the Lexington County Department of Social Services.

Captain Eric Abdullah says the investigation has been closed due to no cooperation from the victim.

NewsChannel 6 has learned no charges will be filed in this case.