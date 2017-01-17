Resources for your aging loved ones

Television Park– Dementia is the most prevalent illness plaguing the aging population in the CSRA.

One way to prevent being stuck at home as a senior is to prepare early.

The Alzheimer’s Association website has a Community Resource Finder page that is easy to navigate.  You simply enter your zip code to find all kinds of information about medical providers… housing options, like assisted care facilities, in-home care, and community programs…  and services.

Hopefully, we will live long enough to be called “elderly”– and be healthy enough to enjoy those years.  When that’s not the case, though, it’s good to know there are people and places that can help.

These are other helpful websites to help you sort through the challenges of aging as our loved ones’ needs are ever-changing:

Alzheimer’s Association

(800) 272-3900  http://www.alz.org/georgia/

 

CSRA Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging

(888) 922-4464   (888) 922-4464

 

Senior Citizens Council of the CSRA 

(706) 868-0120   http://www.seniorcitizenscouncil.org/

 

Family Care, Inc.    

(800) 791-5156  http://www.familycarehomecare.com/

 

Comfort Keepers 

North Augusta, SC (803) 200-1505  http://www.comfortkeepers.com/

Evans, GA (706)-237-8688   http://www.comfortkeepers.com/

 

Brandon Wilde Life Care Community

(706) 868-9800  http://www.brandonwilde.com/

 

Hitchcock Place

(866) 293-2012  http://www.enlivant.com/communities/south-carolina/hitchcock-place-aiken

 

 

