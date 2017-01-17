Special called meeting scheduled for project jackson development

North Augusta, SC. (WJBF)- Construction has begun for the long-awaited Project Jackson. There have been three readings of the infrastructure plan, but there are still a few items that need to be complete before the project can be finalized.

Project Jackson will be home to the new Augusta Greenjackets baseball team. In addition to the stadium, other shops, and restaurants are included in the project. So far, Developers, have only confirmed the stadium and a new Crowne Plaza hotel as part of the new development. Edge Salon owner David Towles, says he’s excited about traffic the project will bring to his business.

“I think it’ll provide great benefit not only for business owners like me, but for property values and for the businesses up the street. Gas stations, restaurants, even grocery stores. The more people that come over, the more people that shop, the more tax revenues for the county and for our schools.” Towles said.

The second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th at 7pm on the 3rd floor of the Municipal Center’s Council Chambers.

A final reading will take place in the coming weeks.