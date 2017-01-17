Senior Citizens Council donates ‘loved’ stuffed animals to assault victims

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – For the past seven years, the Senior Citizen Council has been helping sexual assault victims by donating stuffed animals and more.

This Martin Luther King Jr. project is funded through the National Community Service. Even though it’s still early in the New Year, Specialists have already had to visit hospitals to meet with victims. With the help of partnerships like AARP, they can find ways to help comfort victims.

“We want the children that are in crisis to know that there are adults in the community that do support their healing process, so that’s the message that we’d like to send to them,” said Project Director, Sheryl Silva.

If you would like to donate by either sending money or bring a gently used stuffed animal contact the Senior Citizens Council at 706-868-0120. You can also visit the location at 4210 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907.