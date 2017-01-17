Some city leaders worried by “ban the box”

Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)   Those convicted of crimes will soon get a better chance of landing a job with the city of Augusta.

After months of discussions commissioners approved removing the criminal history check-mark from job applications.

Now those in non public safety jobs will not be asked about their records until after they’re a finalists for the job

Opponents say this could bring unneeded trouble to the city work force.

” We’re going to pick and choose what I want you to know that’s bull some of these fellows need to realize that’s the sons daughters mothers aunts uncles involved in the building I want to know who the heck is in there.>

Supporters point out that background checks will still be conducted on those offered a job.

 

