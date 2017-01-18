17 indicted in connection with the L.O.E. Shirley Avenue Boys Street Gang

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, along with Richmond County District Attorney Ashley Wright and Assistant District Attorney Natalie Paine have announced the indictment of 17 individuals, members of the L.O.E. (Loyalty of Everything) aka the Shirley Avenue Boys Street Gang.

This comes after a two-year investigation of this gang.

All 17 individuals have been indicted on charges related to Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act and/or Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other offenses.

The investigation into this gang is ongoing.

The list of those indicted are as follows:

Sheila Hill a/k/a “Red House Hill”

a/k/a “Red House Hill” Danielle Burton a/k/a “Pretty Black”

a/k/a “Pretty Black” Valencia Latoya Eunice a/k/a “Vee” (Influencing a Witness)

a/k/a “Vee” (Influencing a Witness) Kimberly Michelle Singley

Raven Michelle Tolbert a/k/a “Ray-Ray”

a/k/a “Ray-Ray” Keiayona Dunn a/k/a/ “Key”

a/k/a/ “Key” Ashlyn Nairobi Daggett a/k/a/ “32 Ash” (Influencing a Witness)

a/k/a/ “32 Ash” (Influencing a Witness) Kelvin Labord a/k/a “Popeye”

a/k/a “Popeye” Teangel McFadden (Bribery)

(Bribery) Gregory Mims (Former Richmond County Deputy Sheriff Jailer)

(Former Richmond County Deputy Sheriff Jailer) Marion Isiah Daggett a/k/a “Buck” (Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm, Influencing a Witness and Bribery)

a/k/a “Buck” (Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm, Influencing a Witness and Bribery) Darrell Fitzgerald Hill a/k/a “Lil D” (Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime, and Carrying a Weapon without a license)

a/k/a “Lil D” (Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime, and Carrying a Weapon without a license) Marquese Demario Parrish a/k/a “Quese” (Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

a/k/a “Quese” (Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon) Kevin Maurice Hanna a/k/a “Lil Kev” (Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and influencing a witness)

a/k/a “Lil Kev” (Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and influencing a witness) Latasha Necole Moore a/k/a “Tat” (Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime)

a/k/a “Tat” (Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime) Charles Bernard Gillians, III a/k/a “Slick” (Use of a Communication Facility in the Commission of a Violation of the Controlled Substances Act, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Influencing a Witness.)

a/k/a “Slick” (Use of a Communication Facility in the Commission of a Violation of the Controlled Substances Act, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Influencing a Witness.) Demetric Lamont Twitty a/k/a “Stunna” (Bribery)

