Common discussed as new site for Brown statue.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The latest progress report for the planned enhancements at the James Brown statue did not leave Marion Williams feeling good.‘It don’t make sense to me how we’ve been dragging our feet our feet about it I mean everybody saying they’re doing their job but nobody is doing nothing,” said Commissioner Williams.

But something is going on at the statue at least with the talk about its current location.

“I don’t think it’s a good spot I think if you look at where it’s at the buildings behind it it’s not handicapped accessible it’s in middle of the road,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom,

One idea is give the Oglethorpe statue some company by moving across B to the Common.

I think you look at is as an entry way into the Common maybe do some redesign over there where the brick wall is,” says Frantom.

In 2015 preliminary plans were approved for the James Brown statue calling for new brick and concrete work with plaques highlighting his career ,and new lighting to make it look like the statue was on stage, but those plans were for the current location.

“We haven’t done anything George I mean moving the statue is one thing but I’m not for moving the statue if we can’t get the stuff we’ve already approved done,” says Commissioner Williams.

The idea was to enhance the statue that may still happen but maybe not at its current location.

“I think we got to start somewhere but its evident where the statue is right now is not working where it is and the way it looks and everything I’m ready to move if we can find the funding,” says Frantom.

Commissioner Frantom isn’t ruling out the lighting or even an interactive element at the statue after it’s moved to a new location however he doesn’t want the city paying all the costs he says the city will need to partner with the private sector to pay for it all.