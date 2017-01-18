Judge sets $50,000 bond for Rep. Chris Corley on upgraded Domestic Violence charges

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County judge set a $50,000 dollar bond for upgraded Domestic Violence charges against South Carolina Representative Chris Corley.

In January, the suspended lawmaker was indicted by a grand jury on lesser felony Domestic Violence charges and Pointing a Weapon.

On Wednesday, state prosecutors asked the judge to void the original bond.

Domestic Violence High and Aggravated is the highest charge that anyone can face in South Carolina.

Still, in a rare occurrence the Attorney General’s Office increased Corley’s charges.

“It became more evident to the state that this is an escalated pattern of behavior,” said state Prosecutor Kinli Abee.

The State Representative pleaded not guilty to new charges of Domestic Violence of High and Aggravated.

Only weeks after being indicted on First Degree Criminal Domestic Violence, the General Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges because prosecutors say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“He did cause physical harm or injury to a household member by beating her about the head, face and body with a closed first, while in the presence of a minor manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.” Abee said.

Prosecutors went into explicit details of the altercation that erupted at Corley’s house, which ended in his arrest.

They also referenced the 911 calls made by Corley’s wife.

The state says the victim fears for her life and has taken out a temporary restraining order against Corley.

“She is in fact scared that he is going to come to her home, come to where she is and in some way try to harm here,” said Abee.

John Delgado, Corley’s attorney, say the claims are false because the victim has been in contact with her husband since the incident.

Delgado says Corley has moved out of the family home and had not seen his wife or kids since December.

Still, the lawmaker’s lawyer believes the General Attorney’s Office has made the case worse than what Corley’s wife had wished.

“It may be perhaps somebody had said to her that you have to continue with this new charge, or we may have to decide you filed a false police report and if so, whether not that may open up you to criminal charges.” Delgado said.

State Prosecutors urged to Judge Early that Corley is a threat to the community and a flight risk.

Corley’s new bond comes with several conditions.

He cannot contact the victim or his children, he must comply with the temporary restraining order and he cannot have a gun at this time.

He was asked to turn over his passport to the Solicitors Office.

Judge Early put a traveling restraint on Corley only allowing him to leave the state to work at his office in downtown Augusta.

On Wednesday, Corley had until the end of the day to post his bond, or he would be transported to the Aiken County Detention Center.

As of 5 p.m. he was still in a holding cell at the Aiken County Courthouse.

At this time a trial date has not been set.

